Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Kim, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, talks to a pilot during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing is in England to participate in CW24.2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)