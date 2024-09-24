Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs [Image 6 of 7]

    Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Kim, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, talks to a pilot during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing is in England to participate in CW24.2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 04:18
    Photo ID: 8660634
    VIRIN: 240919-F-MO337-1051
    Resolution: 1941x2918
    Size: 681.39 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
    This work, Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    takeoff
    Maintainer
    MXS
    Readiness Exercise
    Cobra Warrior

