449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise

Medical personnel assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier care for a patient during a reintegration exercise in Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024. The exercise provided medical personnel with hands-on experience in managing the physical and psychological after-effects of personnel recovered from isolation in unfamiliar or hostile surroundings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8658521
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-TK834-1126
|Resolution:
|5352x3823
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
