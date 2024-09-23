449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducts an engine running offload from an U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024. The exercise aimed to demonstrate a seamless integration of all supporting units with the 82nd ERQS responsible for locating, stabilizing and recovering isolated personnel while providing swift evacuation to higher medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8658519
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-TK834-1103
|Resolution:
|5011x3579
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
