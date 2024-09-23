449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct a patient handoff with medical personnel assigned to the expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024. The exercise aimed to demonstrate a seamless integration of all supporting units with the 82nd ERQS responsible for locating, stabilizing and recovering isolated personnel while providing swift evacuation to higher medical care.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)