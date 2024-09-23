Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    DJIBOUTI

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Medical personnel assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier prepare to receive a patient during a reintegration exercise in Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024.The exercise trained members on what to do in the event personnel become recovered following isolation in unfamiliar or hostile surroundings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8658517
    VIRIN: 240921-F-TK834-1030
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: DJ
    AFRICOM
    Reintegration
    Exercise
    USAF
    449 AEG
    Isolated Personnel

