449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise

Medical personnel assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier prepare to receive a patient during a reintegration exercise in Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024.The exercise trained members on what to do in the event personnel become recovered following isolation in unfamiliar or hostile surroundings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)