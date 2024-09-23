449 AEG conducts isolated personnel reintegration exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct a patient handoff with medical personnel assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 21, 2024. The exercise trained members on what to do in the event personnel become recovered following isolation in unfamiliar or hostile surroundings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)