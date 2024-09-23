Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (center), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, shares a laugh during a visit to the Patch Barracks Commissary at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Sept. 16, 2024, flanked by Store Director Scott Harmon (left) and Deputy Store Director Donald Camper (right). U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.
|09.16.2024
|09.24.2024 05:42
|8658152
|240917-A-VD177-7926
|8256x5504
|9.4 MB
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|4
|0
