Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (center), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, discusses store operations with Ernest Mingo, produce manager at the Patch Barracks Commissary (foreground right), and Scott Harmon (left), store director, during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's busiest commissary Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.