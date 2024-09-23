The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (center), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, discusses store operations with Ernest Mingo, produce manager at the Patch Barracks Commissary (foreground right), and Scott Harmon (left), store director, during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's busiest commissary Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8658148
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-VD177-5596
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.41 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart [Image 11 of 11], by Bardia Khajenoori