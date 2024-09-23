Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart [Image 7 of 11]

    Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Bardia Khajenoori 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (center), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, discusses store operations with Ernest Mingo, produce manager at the Patch Barracks Commissary (foreground right), and Scott Harmon (left), store director, during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's busiest commissary Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 05:42
    Photo ID: 8658148
    VIRIN: 240917-A-VD177-5596
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
