Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Kirk Alexander (left) shares a laugh with Tracy Pakulniewicz, Special Advisor to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, after offering a garrison challenge coin at the conclusion of their visit to the Patch Barracks Commissary Sept. 16, 2024. Keohane and his official party conducted visits to Stuttgart High School, Patch Elementary, and the Patch Commissary as part of their time in Stuttgart. U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.