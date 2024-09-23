Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, chats with Ivy Sekafor Kplego, sales store checker at the Patch Barracks Commissary, about store operations and her experience as a Defense Commissary Agency employee during a visit to the store Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Bardia Khajenoori.