Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (left), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, presents a challenge coin to Brian L. Buechner, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart chief of plans and operations, at the garrison headquarters building Sept. 16, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.
