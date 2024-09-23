Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (left), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, presents a challenge coin to Brian L. Buechner, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart chief of plans and operations, at the garrison headquarters building Sept. 16, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.