    Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart [Image 5 of 11]

    Asst. Sec. Def. Keohane visits USAG Stuttgart

    BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane (left), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs, presents a challenge coin to Brian L. Buechner, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart chief of plans and operations, at the garrison headquarters building Sept. 16, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 05:42
    Photo ID: 8658146
    VIRIN: 240916-O-DV808-5459
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Manpower And Reserve Affairs
    M&RA
    Manpower & Reserve Affairs
    IMCOM - Europe

