Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yes, Chef! [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yes, Chef!

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Zaskira Cabrera, Iron Chef competition competitor, retrieves produce from the dining facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. While this competition is normally held in-house, the DFAC opened its kitchen doors to allow other members from Aviano Air Base to compete this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8658139
    VIRIN: 240919-F-ZJ681-1412
    Resolution: 4201x6302
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yes, Chef! [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!
    Yes, Chef!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yes, Chef!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iron Chef
    DFAC
    31st FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download