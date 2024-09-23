Yes, Chef!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Zaskira Cabrera, Iron Chef competition competitor, retrieves produce from the dining facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. While this competition is normally held in-house, the DFAC opened its kitchen doors to allow other members from Aviano Air Base to compete this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)