Yes, Chef!

Members from Aviano Air Base compete in the Iron Chef competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. The La Dolce dining facility hosts a quarterly Iron Chef competition to allow chefs to exercise their culinary skills. Four teams of two compete head-to-head to create a meal with two random ingredients in just one hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)