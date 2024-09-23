Raw steak is placed on a cooking pan during the Iron Chef competition Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. While this competition is normally held in-house, the DFAC opened its kitchen doors to allow other members from Aviano Air Base to compete this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8658138
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-ZJ681-1407
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|587.83 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yes, Chef! [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.