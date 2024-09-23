Yes, Chef!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith Englert, Iron Chef competition competitor, stirs ground beef at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. The La Dolce dining facility hosts a quarterly Iron Chef competition to allow chefs to exercise their culinary skills. Four teams of two compete head-to-head to create a meal with two random ingredients in just one hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)