Yes, Chef!

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Rios, Iron Chef competition competitor, pours chicken into a pan at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024. While this competition is normally held in-house, the DFAC opened its kitchen doors to allow other members from Aviano Air Base to compete this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)