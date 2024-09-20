Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elizabeth Nadin, Alaska Earthquake Center communications manager, hands out information and gifts about disaster preparation to a base resident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. Information was distributed as part of National Preparedness Month, with this week's focus on earthquake preparedness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)