Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month

Kevin Francesco, Eielson Military & Family Readiness counselor, gives out information on disaster preparation to a base resident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. Information was distributed as part of National Preparedness Month, with this week's focus on earthquake preparedness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)