    Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month [Image 3 of 4]

    Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Kevin Francesco, Eielson Military & Family Readiness counselor, gives out information on disaster preparation to a base resident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. Information was distributed as part of National Preparedness Month, with this week's focus on earthquake preparedness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8657830
    VIRIN: 240919-F-SH339-1046
    Resolution: 5979x3978
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

