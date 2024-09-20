Kevin Francesco, Eielson Military & Family Readiness counselor, gives out information on disaster preparation to a base resident at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. Information was distributed as part of National Preparedness Month, with this week's focus on earthquake preparedness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 20:42
|Photo ID:
|8657830
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-SH339-1046
|Resolution:
|5979x3978
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.