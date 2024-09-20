Elizabeth Nadin, Alaska Earthquake Center communications manager, left, and Kevin Francesco, Eielson Military & Family Readiness counselor, talk about their experiences while living in Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. Nadin and Francesco were distributing information about how to stay prepared against different types of crises as part of National Preparedness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 20:42
|Photo ID:
|8657829
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-SH339-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.