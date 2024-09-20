Eielson recognizes National Preparedness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coloring books, magazines and pamphlets, designed to aid in staying prepared for crises, are displayed on a Military & Family Readiness Center booth at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024. The information was given out to base residents and their families to help prepare for natural disasters they may face in interior Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)