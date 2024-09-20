The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dayne Leggenhager, 35th Maintenance Group test cell journeyman, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine before a scheduled test at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Technicians inspect and test the engines to ensure each one is combat-ready for the defense of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)