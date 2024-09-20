U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dayne Leggenhager, 35th Maintenance Group test cell journeyman, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine before a scheduled test at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Technicians inspect and test the engines to ensure each one is combat-ready for the defense of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 20:12
|Photo ID:
|8657827
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-NU460-1086
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.