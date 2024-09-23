The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jon Barrett, 35th Maintenance Group test cell non-commissioned officer in charge, explains the characteristics of the testing chamber to members of the Tohoku Five Newspapers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The purpose of the Hush House is to test repaired engines and ensure they are working properly and safely before reattaching them to an aircraft . (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)