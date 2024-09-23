Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 3 of 4]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jon Barrett, 35th Maintenance Group test cell non-commissioned officer in charge, explains the characteristics of the testing chamber to members of the Tohoku Five Newspapers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The purpose of the Hush House is to test repaired engines and ensure they are working properly and safely before reattaching them to an aircraft . (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8657826
    VIRIN: 240918-F-NU460-1042
    Resolution: 7614x5076
    Size: 18.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Hush House
    F-16

