Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon engine runs at full afterburner at Misawa Air Base, Japan Sept. 18, 2024. Engines are built and repaired at Misawa to support the continuous flying mission of five squadrons across three fighter wings in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8657824
    VIRIN: 240918-F-NU460-1145
    Resolution: 7902x5268
    Size: 21.94 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built
    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built
    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built
    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Hush House
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download