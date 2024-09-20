The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon engine runs at full afterburner at Misawa Air Base, Japan Sept. 18, 2024. Engines are built and repaired at Misawa to support the continuous flying mission of five squadrons across three fighter wings in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)