The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

An F-16 Fighting Falcon engine is prepared for testing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The Hush House provides a controlled environment where engines can be tested under various conditions, ensuring they meet the standards required for Misawa’s mission of maintaining air superiority and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)