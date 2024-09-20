Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 2 of 4]

    The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon engine is prepared for testing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The Hush House provides a controlled environment where engines can be tested under various conditions, ensuring they meet the standards required for Misawa’s mission of maintaining air superiority and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8657825
    VIRIN: 240918-F-NU460-1077
    Resolution: 7121x4747
    Size: 22.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, The Hush House: Where Engines are Built [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Hush House
    F-16

