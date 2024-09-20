100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Communications Squadron check the connection of an Airbus Ranger 1200 SATCOM Terminal during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The satellite communications terminal can provide voice and data capabilities for up to eight users during a simulated complete network blackout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)