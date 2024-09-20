U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, adjusts the angle of a satellite terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The satellite terminal was used to ensure a stable network connection during a simulated complete network blackout during a base readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8656333
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-DI187-2228
|Resolution:
|6267x4737
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.