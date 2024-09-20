Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout [Image 3 of 6]

    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Aguilar-Morales, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, connects a cable to a satellite terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The satellite provided an alternative means of communications for the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s command post during a base-wide readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8656332
    VIRIN: 240919-F-DI187-2140
    Resolution: 7285x4628
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    Mission Readiness
    USAF
    100th ARW
    Ready Culture
    Critical Communications

