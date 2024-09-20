100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Aguilar-Morales, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, connects a cable to a satellite terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The satellite provided an alternative means of communications for the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s command post during a base-wide readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)