100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Maddy, left, Airman 1st Class Mario Aguilar-Morales, center, and Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technicians, check the network connectivity of a portable satellite terminal during a base at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The portable satellite terminal provided data and voice transmission capabilities for the command post during a simulated complete network blackout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
09.19.2024
09.23.2024
8656334
240919-F-DI187-2351
6188x4692
4.38 MB
|Location:
RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
0
1
