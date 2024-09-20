100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Maddy, left, Airman 1st Class Mario Aguilar-Morales, center, and Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technicians, check the network connectivity of a portable satellite terminal during a base at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The portable satellite terminal provided data and voice transmission capabilities for the command post during a simulated complete network blackout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)