100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Mason, 100th Communications Squadron spectrum manager, and Senior Airman Alexander Maddy, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, assemble a satellite terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The 100th CS Airmen assembled an Airbus Ranger 1200 SATCOM Terminal as part of a base readiness exercise simulated network blackout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)