Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Mason, 100th Communications Squadron spectrum manager, and Senior Airman Alexander Maddy, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, assemble a satellite terminal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The 100th CS Airmen assembled an Airbus Ranger 1200 SATCOM Terminal as part of a base readiness exercise simulated network blackout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8656319
    VIRIN: 240919-F-DI187-2066
    Resolution: 7040x4813
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout
    100th Communications Squadron provide network connectivity during a simulated network blackout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    Mission Readiness
    USAF
    100th ARW
    Ready Culture
    Critical Communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download