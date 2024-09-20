433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, hugs fellow 433rd AES Citizen Airmen after receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. The medal is awarded to a uniformed member of the United States armed forces for heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)
