    433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac [Image 5 of 5]

    433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, hugs fellow 433rd AES Citizen Airmen after receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. The medal is awarded to a uniformed member of the United States armed forces for heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Kabul Airlift

