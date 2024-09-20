433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, posed for a photo with Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd AES aeromedical evacuation technician, after presenting him the Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. The Distinguished Flying Cross is indicated by oak leaf clusters for Army and Air Force personnel, and members are authorized the wear of a combat “C” device for exceptionally meritorious service or achievement performed under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)