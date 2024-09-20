Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac [Image 1 of 5]

    433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, stand at attention alongside their fellow 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen during a military award ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. Johnson was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions as part of patient evacuation operations following two suicide bombings during the withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:40
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, 433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac [Image 5 of 5], by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Kabul Airlift

