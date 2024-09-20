433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, stand at attention alongside their fellow 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen during a military award ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. Johnson was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions as part of patient evacuation operations following two suicide bombings during the withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)