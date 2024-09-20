Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron first sergeant, and Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, present the Distinguished Flying Cross to Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd AES aeromedical evacuation technician, during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. The medal is awarded to a United States armed forces member for heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)
433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac
