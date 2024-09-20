433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron first sergeant, and Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, present the Distinguished Flying Cross to Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd AES aeromedical evacuation technician, during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. The medal is awarded to a United States armed forces member for heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)