433rd AES NCO Receives Distinguished Flying Cross For Actions During Kabul Evac

Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and fellow 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen, give a standing ovation for Master Sgt. Raymond Johnson, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, after he received the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Sep. 12, 2024. Johnson earned the medal for actions during a deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, where he was part of the first wave of service members mobilized in response to suicide bombings at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 60 Afghans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julian Hernandez)