Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patriot Guard Riders pay respects during the U.S. National Anthem at Headquarters Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's departure ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tifton, Georgia. The ceremony was held in honor of the unit's upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)