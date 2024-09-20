Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TIFTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, the Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, speaks to Soldiers, friends and family of Headquarters Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during their departure ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tifton, Georgia. The ceremony was held in honor of the unit's upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8654507
    VIRIN: 240920-A-KE355-4329
    Resolution: 5736x3824
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
