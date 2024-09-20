110th CSSB prepares for departure

A Georgia National Guard unit is heading to Central Europe to provide combat sustainment and support.



The Tifton-based Headquarters Company of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a departure ceremony Sept. 20, 2024, as the unit prepares for an upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility.



Their mission will be to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces in the region.



“We’re building the next generation of leaders,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jennifer Green, the commander of the 110th CSSB. “This mission provides multinational training that increases military interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies and partners.”



The headquarters unit completed roughly four months of pre-mobilization training to prepare for the approximately 9-month-long deployment to Poland.



Poland spans over 312,000 square miles with a population of more than 37 million people. The country hosts the U.S. Army’s V Corps headquarters, and the NATO Multinational Corps And Division Northeast Headquarters.



To prepare for this mission, the HHC, 110th CSSB completed all required pre-mobilization training and conducted a command post exercise during their battalion-wide annual training event in July. The headquarters company provided command and control and sustainment support for local units at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and across state lines for two transportation companies during Operation Patriot Press 2024.



Additionally, HHC, 110th CSSB completed a 14-day Warfighter Exercise with the Texas Army National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division in June.



“The training groomed our Soldier to be successful for our upcoming mission ,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Regina Stone, senior enlisted leader of the 110th CSSB. “They’re getting to perform their jobs and I’m confident they’ll perform to standard.”



The 110th CSSB mobilized in 2003 for Operation Noble Eagle, deployed to Iraq in 2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and has supported multi-state and multinational exercises, including Golden Cargo 99, Operation Patriot Bandoleer, Exercise Ulchi Freedom.



Combat Sustainment Support Battalions conduct logistic operations within theater, corps and division echelons by performing transportation, maintenance, supply, and field services.



HHC, 110th CSSB is responsible for the command and control of the largest battalion in the Georgia Army National Guard. The battalion is comprised of the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, the Hinesville-based 1788th Classification and Inspection Company, the Kennesaw-based 166th Field Feeding Platoon, and the Hinesville-based 230th Field Feeding Platoon.



The 110th CSSB was originally organized and federally recognized as the Columbus-based 560th Engineer Combat Battalion of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Division in April 1948. The unit reorganized as the 110th Support Battalion in 1996, and relocated to Tifton in 2007. The 110th CSSB is currently aligned under the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command.



“These soldiers represent the very best of America,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, the Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard. “They truly are the original vision of our country’s founding fathers: Citizen Soldiers who are always ready and always there to protect our nation’s interests both at home and abroad.”

