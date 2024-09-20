Casing the Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jennifer Green and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Regina Stone, commander and senior enlisted leader of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, case the battalion's colors during the unit's departure ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tifton, Georgia. The ceremony was held in honor of the unit's upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)