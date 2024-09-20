Looking On

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Ashley Sandford, commander of Headquarters Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, stands at parade rest during the unit's departure ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tifton, Georgia. The ceremony was held in honor of the unit's upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)