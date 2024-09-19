Joshua Paul, firefighter, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, and Justin Martin, assistant fire chief, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, don protective hazardous materials suits as they respond to a simulated airborne chemical threat during the full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants.
Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs
Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna
Emergency Management
Emergency Response Exercise