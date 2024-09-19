Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Drey, assistant fire chief and firefighter incident commander, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, briefs hazardous material entry team personnel as they conduct a full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants.

Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs