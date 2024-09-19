Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    John Drey, assistant fire chief and firefighter incident commander, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, briefs hazardous material entry team personnel as they conduct a full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants.
    Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8653544
    VIRIN: 240912-D-FV109-1383
    Resolution: 1800x1198
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Emergency Management

    Emergency Response Exercise

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Emergency Management
    Emergency Response Exercise
    DLA Distribution
    DLA Installation Management

