Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna

Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, commanding officer, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, observes Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna personnel as they conduct a full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants.

Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs