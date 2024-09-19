Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, commanding officer, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, observes Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna personnel as they conduct a full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants.
Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs
Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna
