Full-scale exercise tests emergency response at Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna

Photo By Dorie Heyer | Joshua Paul, firefighter, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | Joshua Paul, firefighter, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, and Justin Martin, assistant fire chief, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, don protective hazardous materials suits as they respond to a simulated airborne chemical threat during the full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12. The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants. Photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – In conjunction with National Preparedness Month, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna personnel conducted a full-scale exercise on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12.



National Preparedness Month is an annual campaign observed each September as a reminder that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep individuals, families and communities safe. The theme for the 2024 National Preparedness Month is “Start a Conversation” and focuses on how planning for emergencies can help people take more actions to prepare and build preparedness through simple steps.



“A disaster can strike anytime, anywhere,” said Rick Zucchero, installation emergency manager, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna. “It’s important to exercise your emergency plans so you know what protective actions to take during an emergency. Knowing your plan is essential.”



Leadership from DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna and DLA Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, were on site to observe the exercise and the emergency responders participating from the DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna fire and police departments.



“Full scale exercises play a vital role in ensuring the Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna is postured to respond to emergency situations,” said Navy Capt. Andrew Henwood, commanding officer, DLA Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. “While written procedures and classroom training certainly prepare our response efforts, there’s no substitute to the first-hand experience of responding to an emergency.”



Local community mutual aid emergency responders from the New Cumberland Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department and Dauphin County Hazardous Material Response Team joined DLA first responders to respond to a simulated mass casualty hazardous materials incident. The exercise provided an opportunity to exercise and validate emergency response plans.



“Including our off-installation partners provided us with an opportunity to test and evaluate mutual aid response integration and further solidify partnerships with outside agencies,” Zucchero said.



The scenario challenged participants to respond to a simulated box truck accident involving injuries and hazardous materials becoming airborne and potentially affecting nearby building occupants. Participants exercised response procedures, mass notification processes and shelter-in-place practices.



“With this latest exercise, we were able to train on responding to an emergency involving hazardous materials which could have a significant impact on DLA’s important HAZMAT distribution mission, the environment and the local community too, so this was a great reminder that there are other stakeholders counting on the team to respond quickly and effectively,” Henwood said. “I think that’s a big motivator for our emergency response team here at Susquehanna, and they clearly embrace the important role they play for DLA’s people, mission and the local community.”