Staff Sgt. Kasey Griffin of the 66th Military Intelligence Battalion spoke about the pride she would feel from earning the German Armed Forces Badge. "It's a challenge, and being able to participate in the partnership with the Hesse State Command is an experience I will never forget," said Griffin. "I'm confident I can do it," said Specialist Mia Shaw, who also serves with the 66th MI. "I am used to handling a pistol, so it should be no problem to handle the P8 and shoot some decent results."
(U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)
Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur
