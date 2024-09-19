Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Staff Sgt. Kasey Griffin of the 66th Military Intelligence Battalion spoke about the pride she would feel from earning the German Armed Forces Badge. "It's a challenge, and being able to participate in the partnership with the Hesse State Command is an experience I will never forget," said Griffin. "I'm confident I can do it," said Specialist Mia Shaw, who also serves with the 66th MI. "I am used to handling a pistol, so it should be no problem to handle the P8 and shoot some decent results."

    (U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)

    This work, Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

