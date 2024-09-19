"I had so many hands go up and there were more who wanted to go," said Major Brandon McFarlane, U.S. Army Europe and Africa G3 Civil Affairs Division. "I've done the march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) before. It was touch and go, but we did it, just like we are going to do the Schützenschnur as the next step towards the GAFPB."
(U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)
|09.12.2024
|09.20.2024 05:35
|8652557
|240912-A-XW786-1401
|1332x1954
|601.27 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|4
|0
Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur
