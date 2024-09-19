Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    "I had so many hands go up and there were more who wanted to go," said Major Brandon McFarlane, U.S. Army Europe and Africa G3 Civil Affairs Division. "I've done the march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) before. It was touch and go, but we did it, just like we are going to do the Schützenschnur as the next step towards the GAFPB."

    (U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8652557
    VIRIN: 240912-A-XW786-1401
    Resolution: 1332x1954
    Size: 601.27 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
