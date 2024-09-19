Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hosted by the German Army's Landeskommando Hessen, Soldiers from the 56th Artillery Command, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, 86th Airlift Wing and Marine Embassy Guard competed to earn the German Army's marksmanship badge, known as the Schützenschnur, at the German Army's Altendiez firing range Sept. 12, 2024.



(U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)