Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur

ALTENDIEZ, Germany - At the invitation of the Bundeswehr Landeskommando Hessen (Bundeswehr Hesse State Command), approximately 30 Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden competed at the Bundeswehr Shooting Range in Altendiez, Germany, Sept. 12, to earn the German Schützenschnur.

The German Schützenschnur is a decoration of weapons proficiency for enlisted Soldiers.



The American Soldiers took the opportunity to earn the coveted Schützenschnur badge by participating in a shooting event that consisted of two weapons, firing rounds to qualify on the German armed forces P8 semi-automatic pistol and the standard Bundeswehr rifle, the G36.



"I had so many hands go up and there were more who wanted to go," Maj. Brandon McFarlane, Headquarters U.S. Army Europe and Africa G3 Civil Affairs Division, said about the Landeskommando invitation. "I've done the march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) before. It was tough, but we did it, just like we are going to do the Schützenschnur as the next step towards the GAFPB."



Staff Sgt. Kasey Griffin from the 66th Military Intelligence battalion spoke about the pride she would feel, from earning the Bundeswehr badge.



"It is a challenge, and to be able to participate in the partnership with the Landeskommando Hessen is an experience I will never forget,” said Griffin.



“I am confident I’ll make it”, said Spc. Mia Shaw, who also serves with the 66th MI. “I am used to handling a pistol, so it should not be a problem to deal with the P8 and shoot some reasonable results.”



Marines often serve in a variety of special capacities, whether protecting our Nation’s embassies abroad or recruiting the next generation of United States Marines. Two Marines, Sgt. Dillon Houk and his teammate, Sgt. Markus Jones, both serving as security guards for the Germany embassy in Frankfurt, also took on the Schützenschnur challenge.



Houk said, “To pull the trigger of the German P8 is different from what I am used to dealing with.”



“The German pistol seams a bit bigger, but sure, I am convinced that we will meet this challenge,” Jones added.



Soldiers from the 56th Artillery Command, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, 86th Airlift Wing and Marine Embassy Guard competed in the event. At the end of the day 28 of the soldiers received a medal, three of them gold, twelve silver and thirteen bronze.

