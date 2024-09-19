Sgt. Dillon Houk and his teammate, Sgt. Markus Jones, both serving as security guards for the Germany embassy in Frankfurt, took on the Schützenschnur challenge.
(U.S. Army photo by Roland Schedel, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8652559
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-XW786-5235
|Resolution:
|2532x1910
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden shoot for the Schützenschnur
No keywords found.