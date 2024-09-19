379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron flight medicine clinic pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 31, 2024. The flight medicine team broke new ground with host nation partners, introducing a Qatar Emiri Air Force hyperbaric chamber now available to U.S. personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo)