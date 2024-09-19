Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    DOHA, QATAR

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron flight medicine clinic pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 31, 2024. The flight medicine team broke new ground with host nation partners, introducing a Qatar Emiri Air Force hyperbaric chamber now available to U.S. personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8652312
    VIRIN: 240831-F-XY101-1007
    Resolution: 5393x3595
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DOHA, QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Qatari Armed Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download