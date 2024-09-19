Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    DOHA, QATAR

    09.20.1926

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force leaders assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and Qatari Armed Forces and Medical Facility personnel gather for a group photo after a tour of the Qatar Military Medical City Hospital in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2024. The hospital was inaugurated on March 14, 2024.The tour was held to increase relations between the host nation and U.S. leaders and provide a hands-on look at the hospital’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.1926
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8652311
    VIRIN: 240905-F-XY101-1068
    Resolution: 4665x2624
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: DOHA, QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry
    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Qatari Armed Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download